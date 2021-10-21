Board declines purchase of Corunna properties

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday declined to proceed with a proposed purchase agreement for two vacant properties in downtown Corunna, eliminating — at least for now — the possibility of constructing a new county building at the former Cavalier Bar site.
Commissioners voted 4-2 Wednesday against authorizing county attorney Eric Morris to finalize a purchase agreement for properties at 123 and 125 N. Shiawassee St. Commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted in support of the purchase. Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, did not attend Wednesday’s session.
The proposed purchase price for the land was about $47,000. Commissioners then would have traded the southernmost of the properties in exchange for the Cavalier Bar property, 129 N. Shiawassee St., in order to eventually construct a three-story building on the corner lot across the street from the Surbeck Building.
Veterans Affairs would have occupied the first floor of the new building, with the second floor consisting of a large conference room capable of seating more than 60 people and the third floor serving as a space for the Public Defender’s Office.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, voted against the purchase, describing the proposal and subsequent construction of a new building as a “financial pipe dream.”
“We just aren’t going to have the money,” Brodeur said, “and if we don’t have the money for the project, the idea of buying a piece of land, tearing down the building, spending money right now to do that when, realistically, looking into the near immediate future I see no ability whatsoever that we could take advantage of that land … Then it becomes a waste of land.
“It would be really nice to have, as would a whole lot of other things, but to me, it is an unrealistic plan so I am in favor of just killing the idea right now,” he said.
Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, was “100 percent opposed” to the land purchase, and questioned why the county wouldn’t try to build on the 23 acres of land it currently owns near the county drain office.
“If we’re going to build, why don’t we build out there?” he asked. “We don’t have to spend the extra $100,000. We’re going to have parking problems down here (in Corunna).”
Plowman disagreed with Brodeur’s financial assessment, asserting the project is “quite doable” and while “it isn’t going to happen overnight, the resources are there.”
“It would take a while, but we would try to alleviate the problem that (the) veterans have,” Plowman said. “I think this would be an excellent place to have it.”
Veterans Affairs currently occupies the third floor of the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. A new building, Plowman said, would better serve veterans by transitioning operations to the first floor, a more handicap-accessible option.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs informed commissioners that if they simply demolished the buildings and converted the area into green space “until such time as you’re ready to do something with it,” the land could be considered a park.
“Even if (the building) didn’t come to fruition and we had to sell the property in the future, it would be much more sellable as empty lots and a park than buildings that haven’t been occupied as long as I can remember,” Plowman said.
