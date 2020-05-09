CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged with felony assault with intent to rob while armed, for allegedly attempting to rob the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Caledonia Township with a large rock Wednesday evening.
Jacob Allen Rasey, 23, was arraigned on the single felony count Friday in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the bond amount.
Rasey was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot following the attempted robbery, and did not get anything from the O’Reilly employees who were working.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
In Michigan, assault with intent to rob while armed is punishable by up to life in prison.
Further proceedings have not been announced.
According to court records, Rasey was sentenced March 6 to a 73-day jail sentence for a reduced felony charge of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
He was originally charged with two counts of resisting/obstructing, but one count was dismissed by prosecutors as the result of a plea agreement.
Court records do not indicate the date Rasey was released from jail for that conviction.
According to online court records, Rasey has several prior misdemeanor convictions, including a 2019 assault and battery, a 2019 domestic violence and a 2016 arson of personal property for which he served one year in jail.
He was also charged in 2013 with misdemeanor indecent exposure, but the charge was dismissed by prosecutors.
He also has an additional 2016 felony conviction for resisting/assaulting a police officer.
