CORUNNA — Some inmates at the Shiawassee County Jail are fortunate enough to spend their days in the garden, rather than locked behind bars.
According to Sheriff Brian BeGole, the program, now in its second year, yielded more than 13,000 pounds of produce in 2018.
The garden is situated at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. In its first season, the garden was just a quarter of an acre. This summer, the garden nearly doubled in size.
“A lot of these inmates have never had gardening experience but what I found is how empowering this is for them. You would be working with them and pretty soon they would be talking about a grandparent or some family member that used to farm so it was kind of cool. It’s not going to turn someone’s life around completely but it gives them a sense of what it’s like to give back and help someone else,” County Commissioner Cindy Garber said during a garden open house.
“We’re are all very proud of it, it’s very beneficial for the community,” BeGole said of the program.
The trustys who participate in the program grow a variety of plants and vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots, winter and summer squash and green beans.
This year, Ace Hardware in Durand donated a large number of plants for the garden, according to Garber.
Garber said she, Commissioner Dan McMaster and McMaster’s father helped get the project off the ground.
“I think for a lot of (the inmates) they never know what it feels like to give back and that’s big stuff,” Garber said.
Some of the food harvested from the garden goes to the Shiawassee County Jail and some to local food banks and Pleasant View.
BeGole said currently the garden is donating fresh produce to nearly 25 different area food banks.
“It’s great for the inmates because it teaches them a skill, not only the horticulture side of things but it instills a sense of pride. They are able to see this process from the beginning when they plant a seed until the end when they harvest it.”
According to McMaster, who volunteers as a special deputy with the sheriff’s office, the inmates involved in the program are part of the county’s work-release program or are trustys, meaning they have exhibited good behavior throughout their stay in jail and are afforded special privileges.
“These are all people who have been sentenced in our county or are bed rentals from another county. They work their way up from washing police cars, mowing the lawn at the jail to working in the kitchen then they get moved down here,” McMaster said. “For the inmates, it gives them something productive to do, they aren’t just sitting. The more important part is when I bring them out to the food pantries. They see all these other people volunteering and where the food goes. Some of them grew up going to food pantries, so it’s good for them to be able to give back.”
The inmates start work in the garden some days as early as 7 a.m.
Depending on what needs to get done on a certain day, there are from two to six inmates in the garden, according to BeGole. He said they are under supervision at all times.
Two inmates who take part are Ray McCollum and Nick Tkaczyk.
“It’s important for the community to see that we’re doing something that’s beneficial for the community because most of us in here aren’t that bad of guys. While we’re paying our debt to society it’s teaching us work ethic and it’s teaching us about gardening and planting,” McCollum said. “It’s important for them to see we still have a good one in our body and just because we made a mistake it doesn’t define who we are.”
“It’s also showing us the importance of giving back to the community,” Tkaczyk added.
The program even has support from the judge who sentenced many of the inmates in the jail, Judge Matthew Stewart.
“I am extremely proud of the folks that put this together and the trustys that keep it up,” he said. “The garden gives the inmates a sense of purpose and a sense of accomplishment to see something that they get to work toward.”
