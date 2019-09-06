CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman who was charged in June with embezzling nearly $14,000 from Main Street Pizza in Corunna over a six-month period pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday in 35th Circuit Court.
Ashley Barnes, 29, agreed to plead guilty to felony embezzlement ($1,000-20,000). In return for her plea and an agreement to pay $13,650 in restitution to Main Street Pizza, prosecutors agreed that at the conclusion of any period of incarceration, the felony will be reduced to an attempted embezzlement charge, a high court misdemeanor.
Barnes told the court a family member made an $8,000 payment Thursday on her behalf toward the restitution, leaving a balance of $5,650.
At Thursday’s hearing, Barnes admitted to the embezzlement while working at Main Street Pizza.
“I voided transactions and kept the money, for a period of time, from November 2018 until April 2019,” she said.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Barnes’ plea, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Barnes faces up to five years in prison.
Barnes has prior felony convictions in 2016 for forgery, and uttering and publishing. According to Michigan Department of Corrections online records, Barnes served one year, two months in prison for the prior convictions.
Additionally, Barnes has a misdemeanor retail fraud conviction from 2016, an OWI as a minor misdemeanor conviction in 2007, and numerous minor traffic-related misdemeanors.
