CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council has unanimously approved the transfer of approximately $255,000 from the Retiree Benefits Fund to the city’s Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) Unfunded Accrued Liability, marking a 50 percent increase to the city’s budgeted MERS payment for the 2019-20 budget year.
As of Dec. 31, 2018 (the latest report), the city has an unfunded liability of approximately $1.53 million.
“The question is not if we have to make up that $1.53 million, it’s when,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said. “We have to make that up. It’s just a matter of are we going to make it up over the next five years? Ten years? Twenty years?”
The city has made payment of unfunded pension liabilities a priority in recent years, according to Sawyer, and based on his latest projections, the city’s pension liabilities should be fully funded by Dec. 31, 2022.
If successful, the city’s annual pension obligation would decrease by $500,000 annually, freeing up those funds to be spent elsewhere.
“In three or four years we stand to have more money for streets, lower water/sewer bills as a result, and another $250,000 in the general fund to invest in police, fire, parks — you name it,” Sawyer said. “With all the bad that’s going on, there’s some good that’s going on (too).”
An unfunded pension liability is the difference between pension money a municipality has promised to pay in the future and the amount of money saved to ensure those payments are able to be made when necessary.
