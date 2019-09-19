CORUNNA — The committee tasked with selecting a replacement for Thomas Dwyer, the long-serving county treasurer who retired last month, Wednesday selected chief deputy treasurer Julie Sorenson for the position.
“I have quite a bit of experience with tax collection and I look forward to more time doing it, I really enjoy the position,” she said. “I’m very excited to take over and I hope to do a good honest hard working job here.”
County Commissioner Cindy Garber, R- District 6, former State Rep. Larry Julian, Venice Township Supervisor Kevin Kingsbury and financier Mindy Brisbane also had applied.
Committee members Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Deanna Finnegan and Clerk Caroline Wilson favored Sorenson in a 2-1 vote. Julian received the third vote. Committee members wrote their votes on paper, but did not reveal who supported which candidate.
The committee gave the candidates a brief time to address the public and the committee and then went into closed session and interviewed candidates individually.
The committee originally planned to whittle down the candidates Wednesday and make a final decision Monday but after only receiving five applications for the position, members chose to make a final decision Wednesday.
Wednesday, Dignan said the committee had been given conflicting legal advice as to whether or not the committee is subject to the open meetings act and required to make these meetings public.
He said after receiving conflicting advice the committee decided to err on the side of caution and make the meetings open to the public, however, committee members did not comment on whether keeping votes secret or handling interviews in closed session might violate Open Meetings Act rules.
The Michigan OMA states the law applies to “[A]ny state or local legislative or governing body, including a board, commission, committee, subcommittee, authority, or council, that is empowered by state constitution, statute, charter, ordinance, resolution, or rule to exercise governmental or proprietary authority or perform a governmental or proprietary function; a lessee of such a body performing an essential public purpose and function pursuant to the lease agreement.”
The OMA also prohibits a “voting procedure at a public meeting that prevents citizens from knowing how members of a public body have voted.”
The OMA generally requires interviews to take place in public.
Sorenson today said serving as the chief deputy clerk since March 2017 and previously serving as Rush Township treasurer for 13 years prepare her for the position. And being Dwyer’s No. 2 made her uniquely qualified for the job.
“Having the experience working in the office is just so helpful. There’s so many things that go on in the course of a year, the tax collection cycle and how things are handled. I think someone from outside could have done well and learned the job over time, but they just don’t know how much goes on in the office.”
Although she served under Dwyer, she recognizes there was criticism of how the office was run in recent years and plans to change that perception.
“There is some organization that needs to be done, we’ve already started cleaning it up in here. I want to work more with investing the county’s money and implementing new technology,” she said.
Besides implementing new technology to make interacting with the Treasurer’s Office easier for residents, Sorenson said she recently changed the office’s policy of not accepting partial payments
“We take partial payments on taxes that are in forfeiture now. For some people it doesn’t matter if they’re trying to come up with $3,000 or $300, that’s a lot of money.”
This morning, Garber criticized the process, and said she believed a decision had been made before the meeting.
“I believe the decision to appoint the deputy had already been made. Going through the process was a waste of time and unfair to those that applied,” she said.
The unsuccessful candidates, Garber, Julian, Kingsbury and Brisbane Wednesday focused on their experience while addressing the commission.
Garber, who previously served as treasurer in Bennington Township, highlighted that during her remarks.
“You guys all know me. I’ve been interested in this job for a long time. I’ve got the experience, the education and I know exactly what this office needs,” she said.
“I retired from the Michigan State Police eons ago, in 1995, and I was in the Legislature for six years and have had two different businesses,” Julian said.
He said during his time with the MSP he supervised six other officers.
“I come with 20-plus years of business experience at the local government level and own my own business,” Kingsbury said.
He is the son of former County Treasurer Judith Kingsbury.
“I have 81/2 years in finance working in wealth management and have dealt with municipalities, individuals and commercial entities. I think I have the right financial background for the job,” Brisbane said.
The first meeting to replace Dwyer took place Aug. 29.
“This is set up by the Constitution, not the Legislature, so there’s no statutory specific format that we have to follow. So all of us are… I would say we are feeling our way through this,” Dignan said at the meeting.
The committee accepted applications to fill Dwyer’s position — an elected county office — until 5 p.m. Sept. 13.
According to a press release the committee put out in August, “Desired experience could include managing a small staff, managing an office budget, familiarity with collection and distribution of tax roll levies and investment and distribution of funds to local municipalities.”
Michigan law only requires that a person be 18 and a resident of the county to run for treasurer, according to Finnegan.
Dwyer announced he would step down on Aug. 30 amid scrutiny over what several county commissioners said was a pattern of missing work regularly.
“I would like to thank the people of Shiawassee County and my colleagues in county government for their continuous support over the past 22 years,” Dwyer said in the prepared statement announcing his resignation.
In the press release, issued by county coordinator Mike Herendeen, Dwyer noted his age, 72, and increasing health issues as the main reasons for the decision.
Dwyer was first elected treasurer in 1996 and was in the midst of his sixth four-year term.
Prior to his announcement, the Board of Commissioners was considering a censure of the longtime official because he had not been showing up for work regularly. A motion to censure him was tabled earlier this month during the board’s committee of the whole meeting.
Commissioners — all Republicans — even discussed the possibility of asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to remove the Republican unless the issue was resolved.
During that meeting, Board Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, said the county board faced liability if Dwyer continued to leave statutory duties unfulfilled.
“Over $100,000 has been spent to perform the (treasury) department’s statutory duties,” Marks said.
Commissioners said Dwyer has been a mostly absent treasurer for roughly the past three years.
The county board retained an outside accounting firm, Lansing-based Maner Costerisan, to shore up work that was not getting done in the treasurer’s office or the finance office, which has had a turnover of three finance directors in the past two years.
The treasurer’s office budget for 2019 was about $335,000. In 2018, the board increased the salary of all employees, including Dwyer and other elected officials. His salary increased from $50,419, plus benefits, to $61,152.
Sorenson will serve the remainder of Dwyer’s term which ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
The position is up for election in November 2020.
