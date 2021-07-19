Past commanders, presidents honored by Corunna VFW

CORUNNA — On May 15, Corunna VFW Post 4005 and Auxiliary celebrated its 76th Past Commanders and Past Presidents Banquet.
Irene Hosking honored the memory of the POWs and the MIAs with the empty chair ceremony.
Former department president Della Steege, who is now Big 10 membership coach/ auxiliary secretary-treasurer was an honored guest, along with District 9 Jr. Vice Commander Robert Brown.
Four presidents were present: Steege four times local president, twice district president, and past state department president; Sandy Miller, three times local president; Connie Lake, once local president; and Sue Reasoner, once local president.
The following three commanders were present: Fred Blair, four times local commander; Ray Hildebrant, twice commander; and Irene Hosking, once local commander.
Women honored with membership pins included: 20 years — Jane Bohill and Sandy Miller; 10 years — Mary Kruylowich; and five years — Susie Kennedy.
