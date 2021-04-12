CALEDONIA TWP. — The Michigan State Police Monday said a baby found outside Home Depot Saturday afternoon wasn’t abandoned, but merely “forgotten” by their parents.
“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play,” MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley said. “There doesn’t appear to be any charges being sought. The child’s in good health.”
Rowley said the infant, about 1 year old, was in a shopping cart outside the store Saturday afternoon. The parents apparently each thought the other was placing the child into their vehicle, but neither actually did.
“It was a misunderstanding,” Rowley said, “who put the baby in the car?”
Rowley said the parents were located and reunited with the child and were grateful for the aid provided by passersby.
The sergeant said Child Protective Services was contacted, as is standard procedure in such incidents. CPS will work with the parents to determine if there is any support they need.
CPS’s final report would determine if any charges might be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.
“It wasn’t intentional,” Rowley said. “We see people drop off children, this was not (that kind of situation).”
