OWOSSO — The Salvation Army is conducting several events.
From 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, coats from the annual coat drive will be distributed at 302 E. Exchange St.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, a Christmas toys stuff-the-bus event is slated at Walmart.
On Nov. 11, the annual bell ringing season begins. Visit registertoring.com to volunteer for a shift.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, a Thanksgiving meal is planned at 302 E. Exchange St.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6, a State Police toy drive takes place at the Thrift Store at 1812 E. Main St.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 23 a Christmas meal is planned at the citadel.
