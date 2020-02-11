CORUNNA — An Owosso man who ran over another man and left him in the street in 2016 was arrested last week on a warrant for failure to report for probation or pay fines and court costs.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told Derek McConnell, 31, Friday that he would adjourn any further proceedings in the case for six months.
“Rather than proceed with a sentence today that would invariably result in a sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections, because Mr. McConnell certainly would deserve it for his multiple violations,” Stewart said. “(I) will adjourn this case for six months. In the mean time, Mr. McConnell will be lodged in the county jail.”
Stewart ordered McConnell to be jailed until sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6.
“Although you were formally charged with failure to report, there’s so much more,” Stewart said. “Since you were convicted three years ago, you have paid not one nickel toward your fines and costs. Not a nickel. Aside from that, you use drugs. You’ve picked up other criminal matters — driving while license suspended. You’re a failure at probation. I don’t know that failing probation in the matter you have warrants a prison sentence. Maybe.”
In June 2016, McConnell was sentenced to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail and three years of probation on one count of reckless driving causing impairment of bodily functions as part of a plea agreement. In return for his plea, one count of failure to stop at a crash resulting in serious impairment or death was dropped.
McConnell was charged after an incident Feb. 2, 2016. While intoxicated, McConnell ran over another man on State Street in Owosso after the victim jumped on the hood of his vehicle. McConnell then fled the scene.
Without a plea agreement in place, McConnell could have faced up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the dismissed felony count of failure to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
