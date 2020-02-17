CORUNNA — The average Michigan driver travels about 14,000 miles every year. Duane Rose drove more than half of that in 2019 just taking veterans to and from doctor’s appointments.
Rose is in his fourth year volunteering with the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Office. In 2019, he volunteered his time to drive more than 7,500 miles to help veterans reach appointments they otherwise might not have been able to get to.
Rose said he feels the need to do it because, without volunteer drivers like him, some veterans simply would not be able to make it to appointments.
“The government isn’t doing it,” he said.
Paula Jager, transportation coordinator for the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs, said she would like to have a lot more volunteers like Rose.
“For someone to drive 7,500 miles on a volunteer basis is a lot,” she said. “He is very dependable and always on time. He’s always willing to step up. When I send out emails asking for help, he was always responsive. I’m going to miss him, we need drivers.”
Rose said he first came in contact with the Shiawassee Veterans Affairs when he fell on hard times in 2012 and reached out for help.
“I got sick and needed health care and the VA stepped up,” he explained.
Rose utilized the transportation services himself at that time. During one of those trips, a volunteer driver suggested he try it when he got healthy.
“They needed people and I was impressed by the people who ran the program so I decided to give it a try,” Rose said.
The majority of the trips he takes are to VA medical centers and other medical facilities. He’s traveled all over the state — from Grand Rapids to Detroit.
He said one of the things he’s enjoyed the most is getting to meet different people — and he’s made friends along the way.
“It feels good to help them out. Some of them are in serious need and wouldn’t get to the doctor without the service,” Rose said.
Rose grew up in Owosso, and graduated from Owosso High School. After school, he took a few different jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1974.
While in the Air Force, he was a weapons mechanic and spent the majority of his time at bases in Southeast Asia.
He said his favorite thing about being in the Air Force was being able to see the world for free. His favorite stop along the way was Bangkok, Thailand.
”If you’re in the Air Force, there are planes coming and going all the time. You just put your name on the list and wait and get on a seat and go somewhere. In Southeast Asia, there was a mail plane that did the loop every day,” Rose said.
After Rose was discharged, he returned to Owosso, attended LCC and worked for General Motors doing production work.
Rose said he would like to see more support for veterans from all levels of government.
He encourages anyone interested in volunteering to contact the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs office. He said it is a great volunteer opportunity for just about anyone, especially retired people.
“It’s not just driving though. There’s a lot of other opportunities to volunteer to help veterans,” Rose said.
People interested in volunteering can call Jager at (989) 743-2346.
