CORUNNA — An employee of the Sheriff’s Office was suspended without pay last week because the sheriff apparently believes the employee provided misinformation to media outlets, according to numerous law enforcement sources.
The Sheriff’s Office has denied a Freedom of Information Act request for information related to the investigation.
The Argus-Press submitted a FOIA request Thursday for “All records of the investigation into the alleged recent press leaks within the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office,” including “any records, files or communications involving any Sheriff’s Office employee that exist on department-issued phones and/or computers that pertain to the investigation. This includes any records of interviews with Sheriff’s Office employees concerning this investigation.”
The Sheriff’s Office denied the request Monday. According to Jail Administrator Lt. Tamie Willson, the denial was because the investigation is ongoing and could interfere with law enforcement proceedings.
In her response, Willson wrote, “It would be premature to release the requested records when the investigation is incomplete. Further, disclosure of the requested records at this time would have a chilling effect on employees’ and other witnesses’ participation and cooperation with the investigation, and would have an adverse impact on public confidence in law enforcement operations.”
A number of Sheriff’s Office employees have claimed over the past year that officials have not been happy about information about cases, as well as about tow company issues and other controversies showing up on social media and in the press.
The employee, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, was suspended without pay Wednesday by Sheriff Brian BeGole.
In a prepared statement issued today, BeGole said the situation has nothing to do with “leaking” information.
“It is all about the sheriff, like any other employer, getting on with the business at hand and addressing internal personnel matters efficiently and effectively to best serve the needs of this community,” he said in the statement. “This suspension is not about an employee ‘leaking’ information to the press. In fact, the Sheriff’s Office has always been forthcoming with information to the press and to the public whenever it could.
“That isn’t always possible due to laws which restrict confidential information that the Sheriff’s Office handles,” BeGole said, “but, disinformation and misinformation that erodes the public’s confidence in the Sheriff’s Office is a disservice to the community. It is not only misleading, it is harmful.
“There can be no dispute that the integrity and honesty of Sheriff’s Office employees is paramount. Both the public and the Sheriff must be able to rely on the honesty of each employee at all times,” BeGole said.
The employee said this week that BeGole requested them to turn over their personal phone during an interview last week. A union representative who was present told the employee not to turn over their phone for fear of personal photos or information being leaked by the Sheriff’s Office. The employee said they did not provide the phone to officials.
BeGole, the employee said, also offered to pay out of his pocket for a polygraph test. The employee refused the offer.
Another individual within the department said Tuesday that Sheriff’s Office employees are “walking around on eggshells,” and the investigation is a large source of friction among employees.
