Corunna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court to possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime, and faces a likely prison sentence.
Matthew Fittante admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he had downloaded photos of minors during sexual acts. Stewart accepted Fittante’s plea, before revoking bond. He set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 15.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated by assistant prosecutor Richard McNally at zero to 17 months on the CSAM charge and five to 23 months on the computer count.
According to court records, Fittante was charged in September 2019 with 18 felonies related to child porn and using a computer to download the images and/or videos.
Consecutive sentencing could be imposed at Stewart’s discretion.
