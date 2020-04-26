CORUNNA — A 57-year-old Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for exposing himself to a child.
Jeffrey Allen Hart was sentenced to one year, four months to two years in prison on one count of aggravated indecent exposure for an incident in which he walked outside a bar while intoxicated, and began to fondle himself in public.
He was ordered to pay court costs and fines and ordered to undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence. Hart was credited with 73 days served.
Hart, who has 11 previous felony and 18 misdemeanor convictions, told Stewart he wants to maintain sobriety, calling his actions, “immature, disgraceful behavior.”
“I can’t believe you haven’t hurt someone else or yourself,” Stewart answered. “I don’t believe you can help yourself.” Stewart then noted Hart’s eight previous drunken driving convictions and eight or nine previous prison terms.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to impose a prison sentence.
“We find (Hart’s) conduct extremely offensive,” Koerner said. “He exposed himself to a small child at 5 p.m.”
Defense attorney Matt McKone asked Stewart to sentence his client to some sort of substance abuse counseling in addition to any term of incarceration, and noted Hart’s employer has reached out to him to enquire about him being able to return to work, due to his work ethic.
“He’s certainly remorseful,” McKone said. “He doesn’t really have a recollection of it. What Jeff really wants to do is go into an inpatient facility.”
Hart read from a prepared statement, apologizing to God, his family and the community.
“I don’t wish to inflict this burden on my family or the community,” Hart said. “I do realize the seriousness of the inappropriate and disgraceful behaviors,” blaming his legal troubles on alcohol.
Stewart told Hart he had already been given numerous chances to stop drinking, with or without court assistance, and Hart had not done so.
“You’ve been convicted of drunken driving at least eight times,” Stewart said. “The worst part of this, not withstanding the facts, where at 5 p.m. you are so drunk, you walk outside the bar you are drinking, and you drop your pants and fondle your genitals in front of anybody. You said you can’t remember, and I believe you can’t remember that. I believe you were black-out drunk. And that’s very scary to me. That tells me you have no control over your drinking.”
