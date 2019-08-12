CORUNNA — A father and son duo took home the top prize at the seventh annual Shiawassee County Fair Car and Motorcycle show Saturday.
The show, on the last day of the fair, saw 36 entries, according to organizers Cameron Durocher and Brian Jones. Durocher took a 1929 Ford Roadster.
“The goal is to keep this thing growing year after year. When we took it over the numbers were kind of falling and they were talking about getting rid of it completely because people have a lot of other stuff going on at the fair. We pushed up the numbers from last year and that’s a good motivator,” said Durocher.
Mike and Colton Talcott and their 1952 Chevy truck won best in show.
According to Mike Talcott, he and his son got into showing cars about three years ago as a way to spend more time together after his son moved to Detroit.
“We like working on cars and we just wanted some more quality time with each other. We want to make sure we keep this togetherness going. It’s great, he’s good with details and I just do what he asks me to,” he said.
They both said their favorite thing about the show is meeting new people and hearing how far some are willing to drive to show off their car.
The show’s inaugural year was 2012 and commemorated the 25th anniversary of the fairgrounds moving from McCurdy Park to its current location. The show originally took place in conjunction with the semi-truck show, but the popularity of that event led the two to split.
The top prize for best in show for motorcycles went to Bill Kobiska, who displayed a customized Harley-Davidson.
