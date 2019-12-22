By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Friends of the Shiawassee River plans to launch a public educational program on climate change and its impact on the Shiawassee River watershed, thanks to a nearly $22,000 grant from the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) Program, according to a press release.
The Friends organization — a nonprofit committed to maintaining and improving the health of the Shiawassee River — was one of 12 organizations to receive the award from the GLISA Program, which is sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.
The grant — which will be distributed over the course of two years, with approximately $15,541 being awarded in 2020 and $6,200 awarded in 2021 — will assist the Friends in providing information, offering networking opportunities and promoting project development around the local impacts of climate change.
“We are here to serve the residents of the watershed, and this grant will help us all be better stewards of the river and its natural resources,” Friends Executive Director Lorraine Austin said in the release. “We’re especially interested in taking a local look at what is happening in our own backyards.”
The Friends will conduct three educational forums between February and April 2020 on the impacts of extreme weather events throughout the Shiawassee River watershed, according to Austin, though specific dates, times and locations for the forums have yet to be finalized.
The upcoming educational sessions will look to engage three primary groups:
n local governments and residential landowners along the river
n farmers, agricultural landowners and conservation organizations
n recreational users of the river, including anglers, hunters, paddlers and wildlife advocates
All forums will be open to the public at no cost, according to Austin, as the nonprofit strives to gather feedback from area stakeholders regarding their concerns about climate change, with the ultimate goal being to develop and implement a strategy to best address those concerns moving forward.
Frank Marsik, a Corunna High School graduate, University of Michigan professor and GLISA liason to the Friends, will be among a number of scientists on hand at each session working to provide local residents the best information to date regarding increased precipitation, rising temperatures, droughts and other adverse weather events.
For Marsik, the opportunity to make an impact back home was too good to pass up.
“Having grown up in Corunna and having watched my uncle fish along the Shiawassee River all of his life, I am excited to work with the Friends of the Shiawassee River and local residents to protect these resources that have played, and continue to play, such an important role in the lives of the local communities,” Marsik said in the release.
The ultimate goal of the educational forums, according to Austin, will be to gain a sense of direction in terms of next steps, as the grant funding in year two will be put toward an action plan addressing local climate issues in the community.
Marsik added that, at this point, it’s important to address questions of concern sooner rather than later.
“Local communities are experiencing the same types of things. I remember growing up and there was the Chesaning Showboat and everyone went to the showboat all the time, right? I know the showboat is not running anymore, but those types of things that are important to communities; now, some of those might be threatened,” Marsik said. “We’re not talking about ‘What’s the cause of this?’ and ‘What’s the regulation that needs to happen?’ We’re talking about the fact that climate is changing, you don’t even have to agree on why. The climate is changing, and we can sit by and watch it or we can look and say ‘What things are important to us that we think we need to address and how can we do that? That’s what GLISA is trying to (help communities) do.”
Tom Cook, who serves on the Friends board of directors, said he’s grateful for the partnership with GLISA.
“We know the river, we’ve been doing work here for 20 years and we see what’s happening, we see increased flood events, we see increased droughts, all of the changes that have been occuring in climate, but we don’t have the ability to document all of that,” Cook said. “Having people like Frank and the experts at the University of Michigan and Michigan State help us interpret global climate data and then tapping into NOAA’s knowledge and expertise…To be able to have them say, ‘Our job is to help you understand what this means locally,’ we’re super excited about it.”
Other partners in the upcoming project include the Michigan Association of Planning, the Michigan Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, the Shiawassee Conservation District, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Partners for Fish & Wildlife, according to the release.
GLISA is one of eleven Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments (RISA) teams supported by NOAA, working to help the nation prepare for and adapt to climate change. GLISA is a partnership between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, and serves eight states in the Great Lakes region.
For more information about the Friends, visit shiawasseeriver.org or email info@shiawasseeriver.org.
