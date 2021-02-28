Friends of Shiawassee adds events coordinator

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River this week announced it has named Rebecca Huska as its new events/communications coordinator.
“I am beyond excited to join the Friends of the Shiawassee River organization and contribute to the outstanding work they do,” Huska said in a press release. “I have enjoyed many experiences in and along the Shiawassee including river cleanups, hiking, kayaking and canoeing with friends, and the Curwood raft races. I look forward to working with those already involved to advocate for the Shiawassee River’s health and promote its appreciation within the community.”
Huska, an Owosso native, is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor where she majored in environmental studies.
She interned at both U-M’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens/Nichols Arboretum and at DeVries Nature Conservancy in Owosso Township. In addition, she participated in a study abroad program in New Zealand through EcoQuest studying the long-tailed bat (Chalinolobus tuberculatus).
“The Friends organization is thrilled to have Rebecca as a member of our team,” Executive Director Lorraine Austin said. “In addition to her scientific expertise, she brings with her a youthful vitality, an appreciation for the out-of-doors, great organizational skills, and a love of sharing her passion for the environment with others. We look forward to working with her to get the word out about our organization and all of the ways folks can get involved via a number of upcoming events.”
