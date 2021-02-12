OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stalking complaint involving sexually explicit messages left on car windshields in the Owosso area.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office indicated a suspect has been developed in the case.
Individuals who have experienced a similar situation are encouraged to call Lt. Hansen at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7225.
