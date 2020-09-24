CORUNNA — City officials have scheduled a public hearing to gather input regarding a proposed ordinance that would allow the operation of off-road vehicles (ORVs) on city streets.
The hearing at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 will be part of the Corunna City Council’s regular meeting. Council members voted unanimously Monday to schedule the hearing.
A separate resolution allowing the use of golf carts on city streets is also expected to go before the council Oct. 5 for approval, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer. Allowing golf carts can be done by a simple resolution, he said, while the operation of ORVs requires an ordinance, which is subject to a first reading and public hearing.
“I think we’re all aware that possibly a year ago or so the county passed an ordinance allowing ORV usage on county roads,” Sawyer said during Monday’s meeting. “That (ordinance) excluded cities, so if cities want to do it, we have to do our own ordinance.”
Shiawassee County’s ORV ordinance, unanimously approved in July 2018, allows ORVs on most county roads, excluding state and federal highways. The ordinance does not allow ORVs on city or village roads, though municipalities may draft ordinances permitting use. Additionally, townships are allowed to exclude specific roads from the countywide ordinance, such as roads deemed too highly trafficked to be safe.
The county’s ordinance has sparked several municipalities to follow suit in allowing ORVs, including Laingsburg, Perry and, most recently, Durand, whose city council adopted an ORV ordinance Aug. 31. A separate resolution allowing golf carts on city streets was approved by the Durand council Aug. 3.
According to Corunna’s proposed ordinance, ORVs include multi-track or multi-wheel drive vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles, excluding snowmobiles. Golf carts, meanwhile, are defined as vehicles manufactured for the purpose of playing golf that are incapable of exceeding 20 mph.
If approved in Corunna, the operation of golf carts and ORVs would come with a number of regulations, according to Sawyer, including the stipulation that all individuals operating them must be a licensed driver age 16 or older.
Golf carts and ORVs would be allowed to operate during daylight hours only, Sawyer added — specifically, no later than 30 minutes after sunset, and no earlier than 30 minutes before sunrise.
Furthermore, drivers would have to adhere to all existing traffic laws, including speed limits, according to Sawyer. The maximum speed limit for golf carts would be 15 mph, and for ORVs, 25 mph, according to city documents. Golf carts would only be allowed to travel on streets that are 30 mph or less.
During Monday’s meeting, council members discussed streets where the use of golf carts and ORVs may be prohibited. In addition to state highways (M-21, M-71), council members identified two key areas where they’d like to see restrictions: along South Shiawassee Street from Lyman Street south to the city limits and along North Shiawassee Street from the Corunna Township surface drain north to the city limits.
Council members also agreed the vehicles should be barred from Pine Tree Cemetery, including the service roads within the property.
A violation of the ORV ordinance would be a municipal civil infraction, according to city documents. Fines are capped at $500. A court may also order the person to pay the cost of repairing any damage to the environment, a road or public property as a result of the violation. Violators of the golf cart regulations could have their privileges revoked, according to city documents.
To view the proposed ORV ordinance in full, visit Facebook.com/City-of-Corunna, or contact city hall at (989) 743-3650.
