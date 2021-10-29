CORUNNA — A jury took about four hours over two days to find an Owosso man guilty of numerous felony counts stemming from a break-in, and the theft of several firearms and other items.
Gregory Ebright, 28, was convicted of first-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. Following the jury’s decision, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Ebright lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail until sentencing, which is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Deana Finnegan said after the trial that she was pleased with the jury’s decision. Finnegan, formerly the Shiawassee County Prosecutor from 2012 until March 2020, has been filling in with the prosecutor’s office in an interim capacity.
“It was nice to go out with a bang,” Finnegan said, noting her temporary tenure is ending.
The jury went into deliberations Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. and considered evidence until about 4:50 p.m. before being released by Stewart for the day. They returned Thursday and reached a unanimous verdict after about an hour.
Ebright and his girlfriend had been accused of stealing guns, TVs, an XBox, an 8-foot trailer, bows, and a lawn tractor from the woman’s ex-boyfriend’s home on Reed Road in Venice Township in May.
Ebright’s girlfriend, Deeann Pollard, testified Tuesday that she and Ebright committed the thefts when she went to her ex-boyfriiend’s house with Ebright to retrieve photos and fishing poles that belonged to her father.
Ebright, she said, stole other items from the residence. Pollard said she was under the influence of alcohol and Xanax at the time.
Several days after the ex-boyfriend confronted Ebright and Pollard, they were arrested at a campground in Chesaning by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Pollard was also charged with numerous felonies, but those charges were dismissed by the prosecutor’s office after she agreed to testify.
Ebright is also facing felony charges for felonious assault in a separate case, including felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearms, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy.
According to court records, Ebright has at least two prior felony convictions in Shiawassee County.
In 2011, he pleaded guilty to larceny ($1,000-$20,000) and was sentenced to nine months in jail and 21/2 years of probation. In 2014, he was convicted of three counts of resisting a police officer and was sentenced to two years in prison.
In addition to the five felony counts Ebright was convicted of Thursday, he was also charged as a habitual offender (fourth notice), which increases the sentence he will receive.
