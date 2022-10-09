Rep. Slotkin makes stop in Corunna, surveys new territory in redrawn 8th District

Congressional candidate and incumbent U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, speaks to an audience in Corunna’s McCurdy Park on Saturday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

CORUNNA - On Sept. 11, 2001, Elissa Slotkin was in her second day of graduate school at Columbia University in New York City.

“By the time the smoke cleared,” she told a group who braved chill winds Saturday to hear her speak Saturday at McCurdy Park, “I knew I would go into national security.”

