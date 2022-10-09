Rep. Slotkin makes stop in Corunna, surveys new territory in redrawn 8th District

CORUNNA - On Sept. 11, 2001, Elissa Slotkin was in her second day of graduate school at Columbia University in New York City.
“By the time the smoke cleared,” she told a group who braved chill winds Saturday to hear her speak Saturday at McCurdy Park, “I knew I would go into national security.”
Slotkin (D-Holly), is contending with Republican nominee Tom Barrett, a state senator from Charlotte, for the newly-drawn 8th District Congressional seat. The 8th includes some new territory for the current 7th District representative, namely Shiawassee County.
“(The election) will be a nail-biter,” she predicted.
Shiawassee County is new territory for Slotkin, and she’s been getting to know people, including a stop at the Owosso Farmers’ Market on Saturday. People say hello now, where they might previously have been a little more reserved.
“You just have to ask people what they need,” she said.
She thanked those crowded into the park shelter for braving the whipping wind.
“You are being engaged citizens,” Slotkin said. “I want to do everything to be the principled leader you deserve.”
Slotkin touched on a range of topics during her remarks, including the need for bipartisanship in Washington. She is a member of the Problem Solvers’ Caucus, a group of more than 50 on both sides of the aisle. Members meet weekly and are required to sign a civility pledge.
“These are moderate, pragmatic people who are there to work,” she said.
Earlier this year, she was ranked as the most bipartisan member of Michigan’s congressional delegation and the ninth-most bipartisan member of Congress.
“I did the same job for two different presidents, proudly,” she said, referencing her time as a national security officer under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
During three tours with the CIA in Iraq, politics was rarely discussed — and you didn’t ask.
“I had no ideas how (someone) voted,” she said. “What mattered was the mission.”
Health costs are top of mind for Slotkin. They’re close to her heart, and they can also get her dander up.
Slotkin’s mom, Judith, was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31. Her mom went 5 1/2 years without insurance, and when she regained coverage it came with a hefty price tag — $1,000 per month and a $10,000 deductible.
In September 2009, Judith Slotkin was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer.
“It’s like a grenade goes off in your life. It obliterates everything,” Slotkin said of her mom, who died in 2011.
Slotkin remembered what her mom went through one day in 2017, when she saw former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, a Republican, on television celebrating a vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which intended to counter the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as “Obamacare.” One of its provisions made it more expensive to get insurance with a pre-existing condition.
“That smiling face broke me,” she said.”In the military we call that dereliction of duty and that’s a fireable offense. In 2018 we fired him.”
On the jobs front, Slotkin is in favor of bringing the supply chain home — at least part of it. If the newest car batteries are produced in China, for example, “how will we be able to build the next generation of vehicles?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.