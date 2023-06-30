Corunna Fourth of July celebration set to be as event-filled as ever

CORUNNA — Folks with any sort of peculiar aversion to the colors red, white and blue are advised to keep their eyes tightly shut if they should happen to pass through Corunna this coming Tuesday.
Why is no mystery. Tuesday is July 4, and no town hereabouts celebrates Independence Day with quite as much verve as Corunna.
This year’s celebration is the 33rd annual American birthday bash centered on McCurdy Park on Corunna Ave.
As is the case every year, Tuesday’s event will be jam-packed with activities from just past sunup to well after sundown.
Festivities commence promptly at 7 a.m.
Early morning attendees can choose their own adventure.
Those who leap out of bed with a spring in their step may be enticed by the Firecracker 5k run/walk, which allows same-day registration.
The 5K course goes throughout McCurdy Park and along the James S. Minor Riverwalk. Registration is $30 per person and closes just before the race begins at 8 a.m.
Those wishing to ease into the day with a hearty breakfast can head over to the McCurdy Park Community Center to load up on pancakes, which will be doled out from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The breakfast is put on by the Corunna Parks and Recreation Commisison and sponsored by STIFEL Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group.
After these two opening salvos, Corunna Fourth diversifies.
Gearheads can check out the Fourth of July Car Show. Registration runs from 8 to 10 a.m. and showtime from 10 to 3 p.m. The show is presented by Mid-Michigan Monument and Auto Zone and is hosted by Mike & Rachel White and Friends.
Then there’s a bike decorating contest. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with judging following at 10:15 a.m.
At 11 a.m. the Firecracker Parade kicks off. The parade route goes through downtown Corunna. It is presented by Advanced Air Technologies, Inc. and hosted by Merilee Lawson & Friends.
Knitters and stichers will want to check out Tuesday’s craft show. Shiawassee area creatives will display their wares from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the venue’s commercial building,
At noon a “corn roast fundraiser” is being held by the Corunna Historical Village as a benefit for the Shiawassee Firefighters’ Memorial.
One of the most novel standbys of the Corunna Fourth of July celebration belt sander racing. This outre “sport” has occasionally drawn national notice, with ESPN filming the event one year.
This year’s races are scheduled for 1 p.m., with registration from 12:30 to 12:50.
All of the above only scratches the surface of what will be on offer.
The afternoon’s schedule also features miniature golf, a tractor sit and show, children’s games, face painting, bingo, a “cookie crawl”, a petting zoo and pony rides and euchre and cornhole tournaments.
