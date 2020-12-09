DURAND — Director of Public Works Andrew Bisaha was formally approved Monday as Durand’s interim city manager, following the departure of City Manager Colleen O’Toole.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the Durand City Council unanimously finalized a contract with Bisaha for interim city manager services.
Bisaha will be paid a weekly stipend of $275, in addition to the compensation he receives as director of public works, according to the approved contract. The tentative contract term is 15 to 18 weeks.
Bisaha was appointed interim city manager via a 6-1 vote Dec. 1.
The move to appoint Bisaha came ahead of O’Toole’s departure for another manager position with the city of Saline in Washtenaw County. O’Toole’s served her final day in Durand Monday.
Bisaha previously served as an interim city manager in 2016 for the city of Montrose.
“I’m certainly a team player, so if that’s what you guys need me to do, I’d certainly be willing to do it and I think I can do it at a level you’d be pleased with,” Bisaha said moments before his appointment Dec. 1. “I haven’t been lobbying for this position, but I’m certainly willing to do it.”
The search process for a permanent manager is also underway; council members gave Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services the go-ahead Dec. 1 to begin conducting stakeholder interviews to develop a community profile — outlining what people would like to see in the next city manager — for the position.
Council members, city staff and various community stakeholders will participate in one-on-one interviews with Walsh in the coming weeks. The council will reconvene to approve the profile ahead of the job posting, with the goal of opening the position about Jan. 5, officials said.
Once posted, there will be a month-long window for applications, with council members selecting candidates to interview in mid to late February and interviewing candidates in early March.
