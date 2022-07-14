Chicken BBQ fundraiser to take place in Durand

DURAND — Five community organizations in Durand are working together to raise funds to install handicapped accessible parking in Durand’s parks with the 20th annual Durand Area Chicken BBQ from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Durand Eagles club.
Dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children 5 and under may eat for free. Dinner features grilled chicken with a variety of side dishes.
A “cash bash” raffle with a top prize of $1,000 will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, with a limit of 750 tickets to be sold. All tickets were sold in 2021, so interested buyers are encouraged to contact participating club members to purchase tickets in advance.
A horseshoe tournament in memory of Les and Gordon Deisler will also be held the same day. Tournament registration starts at 10 a.m. and play starts at 11 a.m. A ticket for the chicken dinner must be purchased to enter the tournament.
The barbecue is sponsored by the following organizations and their auxiliaries: Durand Lions, VFW Post 2272, Eagles Aerie 3851, Durand Chamber of Commerce and Durand Rotary.
