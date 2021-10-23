OWOSSO — Just contact the library so arrangements can be made for you to bring the map back, no questions asked.
That’s the message Friday from the Durand Memorial Library’s branch librarian, who is hoping the person who made off with a large, one-of-a-kind map of Durand on Oct. 11 will return the treasure.
“The map is very important because it’s been at our library since 1987 and tells the history of Durand,” Branch Librarian Nancy Folaron said. “It took hours and hours to create and there’s no other copy.”
The 4-by-4-foot map — framed and under a sheet of glass — was removed from the library wall for a short time Oct. 11 after employees discovered a corner of the map had become wet from the wall, which had a leak.
Employees propped the map up against the bench outside the library, located at 700 N. Saginaw St., while Folaron went to the store to purchase supplies to repair the water damage.
But when she returned, the map was nowhere to be seen. Despite the glass and wooden frame, the object wasn’t that heavy, she said. However, it was bulky and would have required more than one person to carry any distance, she believes.
“I was hopeful, hopeful that somebody took it by mistake and that when they saw it on social media they would realize their mistake and return it,” Folaron said.
But 11 days have passed since the map went MIA and not a peep has been heard from whoever took it.
The same day the map disappeared, Folaron called Jack Smith, the Durand resident who handmade the topographical depiction in 1987, based on extensive research, to commemorate the city’s centennial celebration that year.
“I said, ‘Please tell me you kept a copy,’” Folaron said, but Smith had not.
He recalled laboring for many hours over the map, illustrating the city of Durand as it looked in 1913. The detailed drawing, which appears to have been created on graph paper with charcoal pencil, features railroaders’ homes, streets, train tracks and business establishments.
“It’s a unique look at that time period,” Folaron said.
Smith donated the map to the Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library following the centennial celebration, and it has graced an interior wall ever since.
If she could speak directly to “map bandit,” Folaron said, she would say: “Just bring it back. We will try to salvage it or recreate it. It’s important that the map comes back to the library for our community to use and enjoy for many more years.”
Folaron suggested the person or people who have the map in their possession give the library a call.
Library officials will make a quiet arrangement for the map’s return, with no questions asked.
Anyone with information is asked to call the library at (989) 288-3743 or send an email to nancy.folaron@mysdl.org.
