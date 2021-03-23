Firefighters battle pair of barn fires

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Fireifighters had to battle a pair of barn fires Monday afternoon.
In the first, a barn next to the Woodhull Township Hall on Beard Road burned about 3 p.m.
Firefighters from Laingsburg and Perry were called to the scene, as well as other departments.
According to witnesses, smoke and flames were coming from the barn before firefighters arrived. The township hall’s siding suffered damage from the heat.
In a second incident, firefighters from Vernon, Burns and Venice township, Durand city and Corunna-Caledonia Township were called to a barn fire at 4088 S. Brown Road about 7 p.m. for a pole barn fire.
The homeowner said there was a propane tank near the barn.
No other information was available at press time.
