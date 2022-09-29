DURAND — The First United Methodist Church of Durand, 10016 East Newburg Road, is once again taking orders for sugar or Splenda Dutch apple pies.
The pies are unbaked and may be frozen until you’re ready to bake them in your own oven. The price is $12 per pie.
You can order your pies by calling Louise Bombyk at (989) 277-3826. All orders must be in by Oct. 16. When placing your order, state your name, phone number, the number of pies you’re ordering and whether you want sugar or Splenda pies.
Please give the day and approximate time you will pick up your pies at the church. Sugar pies may be picked up Nov. 5 between 4 and 6 p.m. or Nov. 6 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Please pick up Splenda pies Nov. 5 between 3 and 6 p.m.
