DURAND — Volunteers in the city of Durand have won a national award for lighting up trees in the city’s downtown for the holidays, year after year.
The winners of one of 2020’s 100 Small Town America Civic Volunteer awards are Durand council members Jeffrey Brands and John Matejewski, and Patti Matejewski, John’s wife. The trio is known in Durand as “The Three Musketeers of Twinkle Lights.”
“The efforts of these three demonstrate the importance of volunteers in helping to keep their towns attractive and vital, especially during these difficult times,” said Ken Sternad with the Barton Russell Group, which administered the Manhattan, Kansas-based award program. “They are exactly the kind of civic volunteers that this program envisioned when it was launched.”
Because the trio are among the 100 winners, the city of Durand will receive a custom website and technological support worth more than $10,000, Sternad said. If the volunteers are named one of the top three national winners — to be announced next week — they will receive a cash award of up to $10,000.
Brands and the Matejewskis said they were astonished to learn Durand Mayor Deb Doyle had nominated them for the award, and even more astonished that they were selected as winners.
“I was totally shocked, surprised and thankful I’m able to do this,” Matejewski said. “Mostly, I am humbled and honored to get this award. It means a lot.”
The holiday lighting project started about 10 years ago, after Brands said he noticed the city didn’t decorate the trees that line the downtown area. Receiving funding from the city, Brand hung blue lights on all the tree trunks and branches, by himself.
That was just before completion of Durand’s streetscape project, which almost tripled the number of downtown trees to 72. But Brands continued to do the job by himself anyway, for three years.
“I was stubborn,” he said. “I don’t like asking for help.”
But help came anyway, in the form of John Matejewski, who would stop to chat with Brands as he did his work, always offering to help. About nine years ago, Brands finally handed him four cases of lights, figuring they would be enough to keep him busy. But before long Matejewski was back, asking for more lights.
Over time, the blue lights became 25,000 white lights, and about six years ago the duo recruited Patti Matejewski to the crew.
“Next thing I knew, I had my own section,” she said. “It’s so fulfilling, the day they turn on all the lights for Santa Claus to come.”
The volunteers tackle the trees lining three blocks along Main Street, and another three blocks along Saginaw Street. They also light up the gazebo in Trumble Park.
“I’ve kept going with it because I love doing it and I love the city,” John Matejewski said. “It’s a lot of hard work but it’s very rewarding, when it’s all done and you drive through town and see the lights.”
“It seems like everybody who walks by says thank you to us and tells us how beautiful the lights look,” Pattie Matejewski said.
Workers from the Durand Department of Public Works do their share, placing ornaments on downtown streetlights and elsewhere.
Matejewski said she was moved to tears a few days ago, when she and her husband received an email from Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole informing them they had won the volunteer award.
“It’s very humbling,” Patti Matejewski said. “I’m just so excited and grateful.”
The “Three Musketeers of Twinkle Lights” will be back at it this weekend, they said. Their effort is expanding this year, with the regular crew and a few new volunteers adding a tunnel of lights on a portion of Lions Walk, located behind city hall and the fire department.
“We don’t do it for any recognition,” Brands said. “It’s just something we like to do. We want to make our town beautiful — that’s why we do it.”
“I want all the residents to have the same pride and love for Durand I have,” John Matejewski said.
Because of COVID-19, the city’s annual light parade is canceled. Instead, the local Rotary and Lions clubs are encouraging businesses to decorate their buildings so the city will look as festive as ever, Brands said.
The Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award is a new national program honoring 100 volunteers in cities with populations under 5,000. According to the website, the idea is so shine a spotlight on the growing need for citizens to fill critical civic roles, including local government boards and councils, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and the many advisory committees that support other key local government functions.
The Barton Russell Group manages the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. Experts in evaluating leadership award applications serve as judges, the website states.
