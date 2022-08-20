Durand man gets prison time in sex sting case

Michael Heath awaits sentencing on Friday after attempting to engaged in sexual activity with a teenage boy that was part of a sex-sting operation by law enforcement.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to a minimum of two years and one month in prison, not to exceed 20 years, Friday for attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Michael Heath, 35, was caught during a sex-sting operation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which set up a decoy account on Grindr — an online dating application for gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer individuals. He was under the impression he was meeting a teenager for sex at the Quality Inn in Durand, but was instead met by police and arrested on May 26, 2021.

