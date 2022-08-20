Durand man gets prison time in sex sting case

CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to a minimum of two years and one month in prison, not to exceed 20 years, Friday for attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.
Michael Heath, 35, was caught during a sex-sting operation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which set up a decoy account on Grindr — an online dating application for gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer individuals. He was under the impression he was meeting a teenager for sex at the Quality Inn in Durand, but was instead met by police and arrested on May 26, 2021.
While determining sentencing guidelines, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said although the victim was a police decoy, the defendant’s actions showed predatory conduct. Heath chatted with who he believed to be a minor in an attempt to organize a sexual encounter and he attempted to verify the identity of the non-existent victim by asking the decoy to come outside before he would enter the hotel.
Heath plead guilty July 14 to child sexually abusive activity, a felony punishable by up to 20 years. He has a 41 day-credit for time already served and was also ordered to pay financial obligations and fees to the court, equaling $1,219.
Heath could serve more than the 25-month sentence for poor behavior while in prison. He also has to register as a sex offender.
Defense Attorney Doug Corwin said the defendant’s father described Heath as displaying “great remorse” in a letter to the court. Likewise, Heath’s brother said he showed “deep remorse” for his actions in another letter.
“I think rehabilitation is entirely possible — he has changed his life for over a year he’s been out on bond,” Corwin said. “He has stayed off the internet, he has stayed out of trouble, he’s complied with all conditions of bond. I think he’s been able to show the court that he can comply with the court’s orders.”
Corwin added Heath communicated that upon release he would never have a cell phone with access to the Internet.
“Thank goodness it was a decoy,” Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner said, adding Heath would have caused unthinkable harm to a child if the victim had been real.
Heath apologized to the court and said he has removed himself from the internet, is willing to do counseling and asked the court to give him a second chance so he could prove he could make the right choices.
“I know I was in the wrong and made a bad choice,” Heath said. “I have changed my life around for the better.”
Stewart told Heath he believed he was sorry.
“I want people to stop preying on kids,” Stewart said. “If I let you walk out of here today without any more jail, then I’m telling the community that as long as you’re sorry and you mean it, they won’t get into trouble and it’s OK. That’s something I can’t have.”
Stewart said the only way for him to communicate to the community that exploiting children is unacceptable is by giving him “a firm but fair sentence. “
