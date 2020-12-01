Durand council to consider interim manager

DURAND — After nearly four years in Durand, City Manager Colleen O’Toole is moving on.
O’Toole submitted her resignation to the city Nov. 5. She recently accepted another manager position with the city of Saline in Washtenaw County. Her final day in Durand is Monday.
The Durand City Council will conduct a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight via Zoom to discuss the next steps in the city manager search process as well as appoint an interim city manager. The link to access the meeting is available on the city’s website, durandmi.com.
O’Toole was hired by the city of Durand in January 2017 to replace Amy Roddy, who announced her retirement in June 2016 after having worked for the city for 30 years, nine as city manager.
Before relocating to Michigan and accepting the three-year contract position, O’Toole lived and worked in Chicago, where she served as chief operating officer at CartoFront, a technology-based company.
O’Toole said the biggest factor in deciding to make the move to Saline was proximity to family.
“Most of my family is in northern Ohio and my spouse has family in the Toronto area,” she said via email Monday. “Saline puts us halfway between both.”
Saline also is a larger municipality. Durand’s population in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was 3,317. Saline’s population was 9,363.
According to the Saline Post, the city’s city council approved offering O’Toole the position by a 7-0 vote. She was among 38 applicants for the post, six of whom were interviewed. Northville Township Supervisor Todd Mutchler was a finalist with O’Toole, but withdrew.
The Durand city budget for 2020-21 listed O’Toole’s salary at $97,500. Saline’s 2019-20 budget lists the administrator’s salary at $156,015.
Longtime city council member Brian Boggs acknowledged O’Toole had big shoes to fill when she arrived in 2017, succeeding longtime city managers Lynn Markland and Amy Roddy. Nonetheless, O’Toole delivered, he said, particularly from an economic perspective, as she placed an emphasis on streamlining the budget and eliminating waste.
“(Colleen) has added to the fund balance every year that she has been here,” Boggs said, “which has been extremely helpful, and she has helped us set policies for maintaining the fund balance amount, the percentage, as we move forward which has allowed the city of Durand to come out of the recession in a very strong position. We were in a good position before, but she has strengthened our position.”
Reflecting on her time in Durand, O’Toole said there is a lot of which she can be proud.
“As a community, we have made huge strides by improving aging infrastructure including key street improvements, wastewater treatment plant updates, and a host of new water distribution systems improvements,” O’Toole said. “We are also back on solid financial footing after the recession with the addition of several new businesses and a tax base that has expanded by 11 percent in just the last three years alone. However, I think what I am most proud of is the team we built here. The city of Durand has a wonderful and talented staff who are ready for whatever challenges lay ahead.”
Council members voted 4-3 Nov. 23 to hire Walsh Municipal Services to assist in the search for O’Toole’s replacement, according to Boggs. Representatives from the firm will participate in tonight’s virtual meeting, he said, as council members discuss what the city would like in its next city manager.
For more information, visit durandmi.com and thesalinepost.com/g/saline-mi/n/21709/saline-city-council-votes-unanimously-offer-city- manager-position-colleen.
