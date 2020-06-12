DURAND — City officials are moving in a different direction with ambulance service after more than a decade working with Mobile Medical Response.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Durand City Council voted 5-2 to enter into contract negotiations with the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance (SSESA), also known as Perry Area Fire Rescue, marking the first time the city has pursued negotiations with a new ambulance provider in nearly 12 years.
Durand had contracted with Mobile Medical Response (MMR) since 2008 after cutting ties with DVA Ambulance.
SSESA representatives and Durand city officials will work over the next few weeks, officials said, to reach a finalized contract.
“On behalf of the SSESA alliance, we certainly are very, very pleased to have a new member,” Emergency Services Chief Guy Hubbard said following Thursday’s meeting.
MMR will continue providing ambulance service for the city; the council voted 7-0 Thursday to extend MMR’s contract for “at least six weeks” in order to accommodate the transition.
The city had received bids for a new contract from Corunna Area Ambulance Service, SSESA and MMR.
SSESA offered a three-year contract at a cost of 1.5 mills of the city’s taxable value. The specific cost was not stated on the bid form.
MMR offered a three-year contract at a base cost of $119,000 per year.
Corunna Area Ambulance offered a five-year deal at $195,000 per year or the current city millage for ambulance service, whichever is higher.
Council members noted SSESA’s bid was the only submission to fall within the city’s current 10-year, 1.65-mill fire and ambulance levy, approved by Durand voters in March. Officials expected it to generate about $104,000 in the first year collected.
Additionally, SSESA does not, and cannot respond to any other counties for services under current licensing, making them exclusive to Shiawassee County.
Hubbard said Thursday that a 24/7 ambulance will continue to be stationed in Vernon Township, though an additional truck will be stationed within or near the Durand city limits from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Any resident who calls for services that does not require a transport to the hospital or decides that they do not wish to be transported will not receive a bill, per SSESA’s bid.
Additionally, any resident who is uninsured or underinsured will be given a discount off his or her transport bill.
