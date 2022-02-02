The Argus-Press
The Shiawassee District Library is invitiing families to visit the Owosso and Durand Libraries ahead of Saturday’s Take Your Child to the Library Day.
Each branch will have special activities, including games, puzzles, picture scavenger hunts and craft kits to go.
“Taking children to the library helps foster a lifelong love of reading and learning,” the SDL said in a press release.
For more information on Take Your Child to the Library Day, contact the Owosso branch at (989) 725-5134, or the Durand Memorial Branch at (989) 288-3743.
