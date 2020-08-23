The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Aug. 24.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Beef pepper steak over rice, carrot coins, fruit, egg roll
Tuesday – Broccoli stuffed chicken, sweet potato, veggies, fruit, roll
Wednesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit, churro
Thursday – Antipasto salad with pepperoni, ham, salami and cheese, fruit, breadstick
Friday – Goulash with beef, California blend veggies, fruit, bread and butter
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, brussel sprouts, fruit, bread
Tuesday – Kielbasa, sauerkraut, redskin potatoes, roll, fruit crisp
Wednesday – Goulash, cauliflower, garlic toast, fruit
Thursday – Chef salad with turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and croutons, breadstick, banana
Friday – Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruit, bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.