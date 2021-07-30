Man rejects plea offer, ordered to take psych exam

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Durand man charged with armed robbery Thursday rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors in 35th Circuit Court, then attempted to fire his attorney and refused to take a drug test.
Stefan Kern, 31, acted in such a way during the hearing that Judge Matthew Stewart asked whether Kern was under the influence of drugs and would take a drug test.
Kern answered that using drugs “was not a matter of this court case,” and said he would “reject that request.” He also claimed he was willing to take his case to trial and represent himself. He told Stewart he wished to fire defense attorney Jacob Raleigh.
Prior to that exchange, Assistant Prosecutor Charles Quick told Stewart the Prosecutor’s Office’s “last best offer” was for Kern to plead guilty to larceny from a person. Quick estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to nine months. He also pointed out Kern already has credit for about 165 days served, and his office would not seek any further up-front jail time at sentencing.
Kern rejected the offer.
“I refuse to admit guilt,” Kern said. “This case is about whether or not I… He robbed me. I don’t understand this matter.”
Kern is accused of using a handgun to rob a man near Ed’s Standard Service BP gas station in downtown Durand in March 2020.
“You’re charged with a life offense-armed robbery,” Stewart told him. “A condition of your release is that you do not use illegal drugs. Now I’m hearing you’re not showing up for appointments with your attorney so he can prepare to try this case. Now you’re telling me that you’re not going to participate in a drug test? Is that correct?”
“I’m telling you I’m not taking a plea, your honor,” Kern answered.
If convicted of the armed robbery charge, Kern faces up to life in prison.
Raleigh told Stewart he had attempted to contact Kern numerous times, but was unsuccessful, and that he has had minimal contact with his client. When asked by Stewart whether he could be ready for trial next week, Raleigh said he did not think so.
“We have not had any significant discussions in the last few months,” Raleigh replied.
Stewart adjourned proceedings for 24 hours and revoked Kern’s bond, ordering him lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Also Thursday, Stewart ordered Raleigh to withdraw as defense counsel and for Kern to be referred for a psychiatric evaluation, after the defendant told Stewart he “spoke more languages than most people.”
Kern has a 2013 misdemeanor conviction for illegal entry without permission that was reduced from a felony third-degree home invasion charge. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty and served 15 days in jail.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and malicious destruction of property (less than $100) in 2008, possession of marijuana in 2012, and several minor civil infractions.
