VERNON TWP. — Michigan State Police arrested a person Wednesday in Shiawassee County following a car chase that began in Flint during a drug investigation.
According to an MSP press release, at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators with the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) and troopers from the MSP Flint Post, were attempting to arrest a person at a home on the south end of Flint.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. In doing so, the suspect nearly struck several investigators who were on foot before colliding with an MSP patrol car,” the release states. “A vehicle pursuit was initiated that continued through the city of Flint, onto westbound I-69 and concluded near M-71 in Shiawassee County.”
Police said tire deflating Stop Sticks were utilized, as well as a rolling roadblock created by three MSP patrol cars to end the pursuit.
The suspect was not identified in the press release, which states the person was lodged at the Flint City Jail on multiple felony charges. It’s not known whether suspect has been arraigned.
The release notes a “large amount of narcotics” was recovered, but does not specify the type or amount.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, police said.
The freeway was partially shut down following the incident.
