OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 30 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday –Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Creative coloring;
Thursday — Dr. Kurdi, Orthopedics at 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Free Hearing Checks from 10 a.m. to noon; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.;
Durand Center
Monday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Low Impact Exercise class at 1 p.m.; Anyone Can Paint class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday — euchre at 1 p.m.
Thursday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Site Committee Meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday — Low Impact Exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Craft day at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday — Site Committee Meeting at 11 a.m.; noon lunch and Bingo; euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday — Wii Bowling at 11 a.m.; noon lunch; Art class at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday — noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Taco salad with ground beef, fruit, breadstick, churro
Tuesday — Breaded baked chicken breast, Capri veggies, baked potato, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Baked potato bar with ham, bacon and cheese, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Chili with beef and beans, crackers, tossed salad, corn muffin, fruit
Friday — Beef pot roast, potatoes, carrots and onions with gravy, Jell-O with fruit, roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Chicken alfredo with fettucini, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday — Kielbasa, sauerkraut, diced redskin potatoes, fruit crisp, roll
Wednesday — Cabbage rolls, cheesy potatoes, beets, fruit, bread
Thursday — Chef salad with turkey, cheese, egg, tomato and cucumber, breadstick, fruit
Friday — Shepherd’s pie with green beans and mashed potatoes, cauliflower, wheat roll, fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.