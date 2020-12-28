OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 27.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Pulled pork sandwich, cali blend veggies, mac and cheese, mandarin oranges, orange fluff
Tuesday — Stuffed green pepper, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Lasagna with meat sauce, green beans, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday — Chicken alfredo over fettuccini, broccoli, breadstick, fruit
Wednesday — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, macaroni salad, potato chips, fruit, cookie
