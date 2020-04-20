DURAND — The 100-Plus Women Who Care Greater Durand Area chapter recently announced donations totaling $8,200 will be split among numerous are groups.
“We were not able to hold our meeting in March, so we came up with a Plan B,” group member Kathy Wilson said in a press release. “We had a great response and our members donated to many worthy organizations.”
Instead of meeting, because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order, group members donated online or wrote and mailed checks. Each member was encouraged to send a photo of their donation to the group leaders who then shared to recipients among group members.
Donations went to Bancroft Food Pantry, Byron Masonic Lodge, Burns Grange, City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, Durand Cares Covid-19, Durand Educational Foundation, Durand Loaves & Fishes, Durand Union Station, Fenton Adopt-A-Pet, Food Bank of Easter Michigan, Friends of Doyle Knight-Lennon Veterans Park, Golden Gate Rescue, Horses’ Haven, Humane Society - Genessee County, Hurley Foundation, I Cancer Vive, Lebowsky Center, Lennon Area Food Pantry, LymeDisease.org, National Railroad Memorial, Respite of Shiawassee County, Robert Kerr (Kerr Cares & Neal Necessities), Saint Judes, Saint Mary’s Outreach Food Bank, Shiawassee Covid19 Response, Shiawassee Humane Society and Swartz Creek Church of Christ Food Bank.
The group’s next meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Durand United Methodist Church, 10016 E Newburg Road. New members are welcome and encouraged to sign up via 100womenwhocare-durand.org. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
