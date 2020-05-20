DURAND — After years of financial footwork, the city has successfully realigned its general fund expenditures with revenues and projects a no-deficit budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The Durand City Council voted 7-0 May 11 to approve a budget that balances $2,198,600 in revenues and expenditures. The vote followed a public hearing in which only one area resident spoke.
The budget equilibrium is attributed to a variety of factors, according to City Manager Colleen O’Toole, including multiple general fund cost-saving measures implemented during the 2018-19 fiscal year as well as a projected increase in property tax revenues — for a fourth consecutive year.
“As a result, the city is on track to add to general fund reserves in both fiscal year end 2020 and 2021,” O’Toole said in a written statement. “In light of the still uncertain impact that the COVID-19 crisis is having on our community, building up these reserves is more important than ever.”
The 2020-21 budget projects a 15-percent decrease in state revenue sharing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. O’Toole said state revenue sharing accounts for approximately 18 percent of the city’s general fund revenue at a little more than $400,000 per year.
Overall, the 2019-20 fiscal year may be the city’s most stable for quite some time, O’Toole said, noting the city is still 12 percent below its peak revenue for property tax and revenue sharing since the 2008 recession.
“Due to the lagging nature of property taxes on property values, we expect that any impact on property values as a result of the current economic conditions will not be experienced until the 2021-22 fiscal year,” O’Toole said. “As such, we view this coming budget year as a critical opportunity to continue adding to the general fund reserves in an effort to maintain financial stability in 2022 and beyond.”
In the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, the city will maintain its emphasis on essential infrastructural improvements with the completion of a federally-funded $1.7-million wastewater infrastructure project as well as the launch of a $3.7-million combined water, wastewater and streets project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The original timeline for the USDA project has already been impacted by COVID-19, according to O’Toole, though work is expected to get underway this fall, with a tentative completion date in the fall of 2021.
This year’s millage rate was set at 21.3705, reflecting a 3 mil decrease from the 2019-20 budget year.
