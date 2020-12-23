DURAND — Following interviews with staff, residents and council members, the Durand City Council Monday finalized community highlights it will share with potential city manager candidates — as well as qualities in the city’s next administrative leader people believe are important.
Monday, Frank Walsh, of Walsh Municipal Services, presented the council with a tentative draft of the city’s community profile for review. To develop the profile, Walsh conducted one-on-one interviews with various stakeholders.
“The whole purpose of the profile is to take the feedback that I received from the 17 or 18 interviews that I did with the city council, with staff and with community members, put that all together and really articulate the community,” Walsh said. “The profile is meant to garner interest in the community and get people to want to be in Durand.”
City Manager Colleen O’Toole submitted her resignation to the city Nov. 5. She accepted another manager position with the city of Saline in Washtenaw County, and served her final day in Durand Dec. 7.
Director of Public Works Andrew Bisaha is serving as interim city manager while the city conducts its search, with the goal of selecting candidates to interview in mid to late February and interviewing candidates in early March.
Monday, council members uniformly expressed a desire to have a city manager who is visible in the community.
“I think it’s tempting for a city manager to have it be an office job and sit in an office all day,” council member Matt Schaefer said. “You really need to get out there and actually meet people and figure out what’s going on in the city.”
Addressing the strengths of the community, council member Constance Cobley requested that the accomplishments of Durand Area Schools’ STEM and FFA programs be included, in addition to the high school’s marching band.
“We’re getting engineers out of our STEM program now,” Cobley said. “It’s becoming a pretty good program in middle school and high school.”
Walsh agreed to make the requested changes, noting the profile will be complete within “a couple of days.” Walsh plans to post the city manager position Jan. 5, with an application deadline of Feb. 2.
