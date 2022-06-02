DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place on June 18 at the St. Mary Education Building, 700 Columbia Drive in Durand.
Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an appointment, call St. Mary Church at 1-(855)-288-6704 ext. 7017 and follow the instructions on the answering service.
The distribution will take place outside in the parking lot, per the Greater Lansing Food Banks (GLFB) recommendation. Please stay in your vehicle. The food and paperwork will be brought to your vehicle. Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback.
Bring either a government identification or mail with your address for proof of residency. To receive food, you must have an appointment and must live in the following areas: Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon.
