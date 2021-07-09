OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging was the victim of a “spear phishing” incident that apparently misdirected $44,813.33 from Valley Area Agency on Aging into a non-SCOA bank account, and an investigation is underway to determine what happened and where the funds went.
According to SCOA Executive Director Cynthia Mayhew, in a letter to the board dated Friday, her email was breached May 11, but was not detected until June 1. She did not specify in the letter to the county board in what way her email was “breached.”
SCOA receives state funding through the VAAA, which then disperses funds to SCOA. Mayhew said the funds were misdirected into a newly created account on May 28.
Upon returning from the Memorial Day weekend vacation, Mayhew discovered on June 1 that the VAAA funds had not been deposited into a SCOA bank account.
Following this discovery, Mayhew contacted SCOA’s information technology (IT) provider, ATS, which changed passwords on computers, disabled administrative access, and inspected computers to determine whether they were infected with malware or viruses, before contacting Owosso police and informing the SCOA board on June 16.
SCOA is currently cooperating with Owosso police on the fraud investigation. Mayhew added in her letter that SCOA’s cyber-insurance company has said it would not cover the misdirected funds.
In her letter, Mayhew requests guidance from the county on keeping county funds safe from cyber-attack.
According to her letter, SCOA’s cyber attack insurance will not cover the loss because the funds were sent by VAAA. Mayhew said SCOA has contacted an attorney to aid with the situation.
SCOA will receive the expected funding from VAAA, Mayhew said in the letter. In addition, she wrote, a cyber security firm will be hired to manage and analyze systems, staff will receive additional training, and additional anti-virus software will be installed.
Mayhew said the incident did not affect county millage funds.
“The board is always concerned about safeguarding taxpayer funds,” Shiawassee County Brian Boggs said.
Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, sit on SCOA’s board.
