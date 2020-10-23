Durand Union Station raffle winner announced

DURAND — An impressive response to Durand Union Station’s 40th annual fall raffle generated more than $12,000 for the historic station and museum, as well as $7,500 in prize money for winners.
The raffle took place Oct, 15 in the depot’s passenger lobby, with roughly 15 people in attendance and dozens watching the proceedings live online via Facebook. The winner of the grand prize was Wayne Ritter. In addition, 2020 Railroad Person of the Year Stan Dungerow won second prize, and 2019 raffle winner Todd Acker won third. Further prizes ranging from $750 to $150 were awarded.
More than 40 door prizes ranging from lottery tickets to gift certificates to local businesses were awarded throughout the night. In addition to the main raffle, two $100 drawings were done for members and those who purchased tickets earlier, won by David Harrell and Paulene Stephens
“This was a much-needed financial boost for the organization. The raffle is our big fundraiser, but not our largest overall source of revenue,” museum curator Michael Boudro said. “We make the majority of our operating funds from event rentals and donations throughout the year. Due to COVID, we have had less than ten events all year, which has put us at quite a disadvantage.”
Recently, the station required some maintenance work on its fire-suppressant system that totaled more than $4,000. In addition to this, the building’s utility bills are manageable but consistent regardless of building usage.
Durand Union Station was built in 1905 after a fire destroyed the first structure built in 1903.
