Durand council names DPW head interim manager

DURAND — Director of Public Works Andrew Bisaha is taking on a larger role in the city with the departure of City Manager Colleen O’Toole.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Durand City Council voted 6-1 to appoint Bisaha as interim city manager, effective Dec. 8. A formal month-to-month contract for Bisaha’s increased duties will go before the city council for approval at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The move to appoint Bisaha comes ahead of O’Toole’s departure for another manager position with the city of Saline in Washtenaw County. O’Toole’s final day in Durand is Monday.
Bisaha previously served as an interim city manager in 2016 for the city of Montrose.
“I’m certainly a team player, so if that’s what you guys need me to do, I’d certainly be willing to do it and I think I can do it at a level you’d be pleased with,” Bisaha said moments before his appointment Tuesday. “I haven’t been lobbying for this position, but I’m certainly willing to do it.”
O’Toole was hired by Durand in January 2017 to replace Amy Roddy, who retired in 2016 after having worked for the city for 30 years — nine as city manager.
Before relocating to Michigan and accepting the three-year contract position, O’Toole lived and worked in Chicago, where she was chief operating officer at CartoFront, a technology-based company.
O’Toole, who submitted her resignation Nov. 5, said the biggest factor in deciding to make the move to Saline was proximity to family.
“Most of my family is in northern Ohio and my spouse has family in the Toronto area,” she said via email Monday. “Saline puts us halfway between both.”
Tuesday, council members discussed two candidates for the interim position: Bisaha and Clerk/Treasurer Lisa David.
Council member Brian Boggs acknowledged David has done great work for the city, but he expressed concerns about her appointment because of her current responsibilities, citing a potential conflict of interest, particularly in the eyes of auditors.
Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Schaefer expressed support for David’s appointment. Recognizing auditors may have a problem with one individual serving in various capacities involving city funds, Schaefer asked whether or not it would be feasible to appoint another person to absorb some of David’s current responsibilities while she serves as acting manager.
“The concerns that I have with the treasurer and acting city manager being the same person is there’s not the required levels of separation between those positions, and for purposes of checks and balances, audits, things like that,” City Attorney Matthew McKone said, adding that with the short period of time an interim manager would be needed — likely 90 days or so — finding and appointing another person to fill another position would not be very prudent.
Boggs moved to appoint Bisaha as interim city manager, citing his experience in Montrose.
Schaefer expressed doubt in Bisaha’s ability to fulfill the role, since he has only been with the city for a short amount of time, about two months.
“I don’t think he has the background, I know he’s been an interim manager before, but to put somebody who’s only been working like a couple months (in charge of) running the whole city, I don’t agree with it,” he said.
Council member Rich Folaron disagreed, citing Bisaha’s past experience as an engineer in Lansing and Okemos, among other places.
“He’s worked in some pretty big areas (and) he’s already had history of being a city manager, even interim in Montrose,” Folaron said. “I think it’d be a good fit. Andy seems to get along well with DPW guys.”
While O’Toole acknowledged Bisaha has only been with the city a short time, she expressed confidence in his ability to fulfill the position, if appointed, noting she’s already had discussions with him about numerous capital projects on the horizon.
“The recommendation to appoint Andrew would be well received by the administrative staff based on the projects that we have on the scope over the next three months,” O’Toole said. “They are heavily swayed toward capital projects. Specifically being able to get our USDA grant, our loan program and street project off the ground and on time is going to be really key in the coming months, so Andrew’s skill set does align well with that.”
David said she would be comfortable with Bisaha serving in the interim capacity.
“I fully support Andrew and I personally feel that I could better serve the city in my current capacity,” she said. “I do think it’s not really a conflict of interest, it just isn’t a good separation of duties and we want to keep good internal controls.”
The search process for a permanent manager is also underway; council members gave Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services the go-ahead Tuesday to begin conducting stakeholder interviews to develop a community profile — outlining what people would like to see in the next city manager — for the position.
Council members, city staff and various community stakeholders will participate in one-on-one interviews with Walsh in the coming weeks. The council will reconvene to approve the profile ahead of the job posting, with the goal of opening the position about Jan. 5, officials said.
Once posted, there will be a month-long window for applications, with council members selecting candidates to interview in mid to late February and interviewing candidates in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.