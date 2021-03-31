VERNON TWP. — Two families left homeless after a fire March 23 severely damaged their mobile homes inside Country Manor park are receiving help from the Durand Eagles.
The Durand Eagles #3851 is hosting a public dinner and silent auction fundraiser on April 17, at a time to be announced, at the Eagles’ aerie, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road. All proceeds will benefit the fire victims.
“Our motto is ‘people helping people’ — that’s what we do. So when things like this pop up, we help,” said Jim Anderson, an Eagles board trustee who is organizing the benefit with Anthony Williams, a Port Huron Eagle who lives inside Country Manor.
Attendees can feast on an all-you-can eat spaghetti dinner with all the fixings, bid on auction items and enjoy a DJ spinning tunes.
The ticket price and other details will be announced soon on the Durand Eagles Facebook page, organizers said. TV and radio spots are being arranged to get the word out.
The Durand Eagles are seeking sponsors for the benefit and items for the silent auction. Any questions can be sent to jimstnick@gmail.com; or call (810) 226-9212 or (989) 721-6454.
In addition, the Eagles are collecting cash, clothing and other essentials for the victims: a mother and her disabled adult son, and a couple with a baby daughter.
“(The fire victims) didn’t get out with their clothes or cell phones,” Anderson said. “They lost everything.”
One affected family was Jessica Owens, partner Jason Dery and their daughter, 9-month-old Delaney. The mobile home they were renting was a complete loss. The family is staying temporarily with a relative.
Owens said she is grateful she and Jason were helping out a friend, and Delaney was at a relative’s home when they were notified by the park office manager about the fire.
The couple made the 45-minute drive to Country Manor to find the home they’d been working on was essentially gone. However, Owens said she was able to salvage her daughter’s coming-home outfit after her birth. She also saved Delaney’s baby book, though it was covered with smoke and soot.
“Everything inside our home is black,” Owens said. “I couldn’t go in and come out without being covered with soot.”
Especially hard for Owens was losing to the fire the possessions of a son she lost 11 years ago.
“We lost a lot but we didn’t lose everything,” Owens said. “At the end of the day, it was stuff. I still have my daughter. We were OK.”
She said her family is grateful and humbled by the people who have reached out since the fire to extend their sympathy — and to the Eagles members who are putting on the benefit. She has already received a shipment of diapers.
“It’s a blessing. It’s beautiful,” she said. “Thank you does not seem enough in this situation to convey the gratitude I feel.”
Williams was on his way home when he saw smoke and flames. He was one of the first people on the scene, he said.
“I was quite alarmed with the quickness with which the fire proceeded,” he said.
One trailer, which burned to the ground, was home to Cindy Pape and her 27-year-old son. They got out in time, but lost their pet dog — and all of their possessions.
Pape’s car, parked outside, survived, but her keys were melted. Hank Graff Chevrolet in Durand made her a new set of keys, no charge.
“That was a wonderful thing,” Williams said. “Hank Graff saw that their need was insurmountable.”
Other organizations have stepped up to help the fire victims: the American Red Cross, the Owosso Eagles and members of the Port Huron Eagles.
It was Williams who initiated the April 17 fundraiser.
“I wanted to do a good turn for someone else,” said Williams, a longtime volunteer for worthy causes. “I’m always about trying to help people in need.”
Three trailers were damaged in the Country Manor fire. No one lived in the third trailer, which sustained less damage than the other two. The cause of the fire is unclear.
Several area agencies assisted, including Vernon and Venice Township fire departments, Durand city, Corunna-Caledonia Township and Perry Area Fire Rescue Ambulance.
