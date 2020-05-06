Man faces charges in alleged armed robbery

CORUNNA — A Durand man was charged Tuesday morning in 66th District Court with one count of felony armed robbery for allegedly using a handgun March 16 to rob a victim in downtown Durand.
Stefan Michael Kern, 29, was arraigned before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do no indicate the amount of bond.
Kern allegedly used a handgun March 16 to rob an individual near Ed’s Standard Service BP gas station in downtown.
A warrant was issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office Monday, and Kern was arrested the same day.
Kern has a 2013 misdemeanor conviction for illegal entry without permission that was reduced from a felony third-degree home invasion charge. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty and served 15 days in jail.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and malicious destruction of property (less than $100) in 2008, possession of marijuana in 2012, and several minor civil infractions.
Dignan set Kern’s next court appearances for 10 a.m. May 13 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. May 19 for a preliminary examination.
In Michigan, armed robbery is punishable by up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.