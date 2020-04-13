CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials announced over the weekend that an additional five employees and six residents at Durand Senior Care and Rehab now have confirmed COVID-19 infections.
Previously, health officials said eight workers at the care facility were infected with the coronavirus, which can cause major respiratory problems.
According to a press release issued late Saturday, residents infected with COVID-19 have been isolated in their rooms, none have been hospitalized.
Workers who have tested positive also have been self-isolated at home.
Netcare Health Systems CEO Mike Perry said, “Durand Senior Care Center continues to work closely with the Shiawassee County Health Department, CMS, CDC, MDCH, LARA and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office to meet the needs of our residents, staff and community.
“Each day brings an opportunity to learn and adapt to this dynamic and fluid health crisis we share collectively. As always, we are thankful for our families and professional staff. Together, we will get through this,” he said.
Nexcare, which owns 26 facilities in the state, is the parent company of Durand Senior Care.
In addition to Saturday’s announcement, the health department Sunday said COVID-19 cases in the county remained at 55, one of whom has died. Eleven people have recovered.
Family members identified the person who died as Brian Taphouse, 33, of Owosso.
He was reported as the first person in the county with a confirmed case of the illness and died at the University of Michigan hospital.
Family members, in Facebook posts, said the cause may have been a blood clot as a complication from the disease.
Among the confirmed cases in the county are 22 men and 33 women ranging in age from 15 to 86. The number of people hospitalized has not been announced.
The gap between people tested and announced results has narrowed. There have been 726 tests with 667 negatives and five pending.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid and Gaines.
Statewide data as of Sunday shows 24,638 caes and 1,487 deaths.
