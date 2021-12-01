‘Newsboys’ set to raise funds for area children in need

DURAND — The Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County are ready to hit the streets to raise donations to give area children in need a gift-filled Christmas despite the pandemic.
Volunteers will exchange newspapers for pocket change on street corners in Durand, Lennon and Perry as part of the Old Newsboys’ annual paper drive, spearheaded by the Durand Eagles. The event takes place from dawn until dusk Dec. 10, with a dinner and live auction to follow Dec. 11.
“We felt the need was even stronger last year and a lot of people still haven’t recovered,” Laura McGuire, director of the Shiawassee Newsboys, said. “It’s heart-warming every year to see volunteers stand on street corners, work the phones, cook and knock on business’ doors. This is part of their Christmas.”
On Dec. 10, a Friday, the Old Newsboys will be stationed in Durand at Riverside Market, and at the intersections of Oak and Main streets, Lansing and Durand roads, and East Monroe Road and Saginaw Street.
They will also collect donations at the corner of Main Street and Lennon Road in Lennon, and the Perry Fire Hall.
One team of Newsboys, locally known as the “Sons of the AmVets,” includes Larry Pfeiffer, his brother, nephew Brandon and friend Rob Curey. They have developed a faithful following, McGuire said, with many consistently giving $50 or $100.
The following day, Dec. 11, a dinner and live auction will take place at the Durand Eagles Aerie, 5240 New Lothrop Road. Dinner runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
“It’s always a lot of fun — good food and unique auction items,” McGuire said. “We never know how long the auction will last, and it’s always really funny.”
Can’t make either event? The group also sells a different $20 pin each year, available from the Eagles, Durand VFW, Iron Horse lounge, AmVets and Moose Lodge.
Proceeds from the fundraisers pay for Christmas gift boxes of warm clothes and essential items put together by the Flint Old Newsboys and picked up each year by McGuire’s husband and his friends.
They deliver the boxes to Capital Area Community Services and the Durand Eagles for distributing to Shiawassee County families with kids who could use a little help making the holidays bright.
The results have been impressive. In 2019, 48 volunteers raised $13,627, providing packages for 426 children. Last year, because of COVID-19, the auction took place online and there were slightly fewer volunteers, 41, who raised $11,744 to make Christmas extra special for 256 kids.
This year, CACS and the Durand Eagles are playing Santa Claus to 227 local children. McGuire is confident the amount raised will be plenty.
“This could not happen without the generosity of the Shiawassee communities,” she said. “We are very grateful this is part of their Christmas holidays.”
McGuire recounted a volunteer’s story from some years ago, when a woman pulled up to Newsboy station in a beat-up old car filled with children, who had combined their change for a donation.
“Some people give $100, some $5, but they all share,” McGuire said. “That’s why volunteers stand on corners for hours and freeze their butts off. The community cares: They’re not doing this for themselves.”
McGuire has been organizing the Old Newsboys effort for six years. This is the first time she’s had a support team, including Brenda Forsythe, who handled the street drive, Jim Rogers, who used to stand on street corners and now assists behind the scenes, and Ida Collins, who decorates a Christmas tree at Durand Union Station for the Old Newsboys.
“These are the kinds of people it takes to keep this working,” McGuire said. “They’re the ones who are there when I need help.”
Over the years, to fulfill the Old Newsboys’ mission “let no child be forgotten,” members of the Durand Eagles have provided gift boxes to more than 10,000 local children.
Using Old Newsboys funds, the Durand Eagles has also sponsored the Clothes For Kids program, which invited 40 children in 2020 and 80 kids in 2021 to a clothes shopping day at Meijer. Each child received $150 for school clothes.
For details, find Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County on Facebook or call McGuire at (810) 853-0061.
