DURAND — A two-story home in the 500 block of North Mercer Street suffered significant damage this morning as a fire tore through the structure.
Durand firefighters were paged about 7 a.m. to the home at 500 N. Mercer St. with reports of smoke and flames visible from the home. The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.
Additional firefighters from Corunna-Caledonia, Swartz Creek and Perry Area Fire Rescue, as well as from Burns, Hazelton, Gaines and Vernon townships, were called for mutual aid.
Firefighters remained on scene after 9 a.m. today as the structure continued to smolder.
Durand Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Watson said it’s unclear what caused the fire at this time. There were no injuries, he said.
