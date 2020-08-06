OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library branches are expected to reopen this weekend, following an initial positive test for COVID-19.
According to adult services librarian Margaret Bentley, officials were informed “the people involved” had tested negative. An additional round of disinfecting at the Owosso and Durand Memorial branches was scheduled and normal operations will resume Saturday.
Bentley said via email that one employee is continuing to isolate. That employee moves materials between the two branches and worked July 27 to 30 in Owosso.
“With the negative test result and the other precautions in place, any risk to the public would be unlikely,” she said.
The library was informed of the negative test result Tuesday.
Bentley said all members of the library staff were not tested. She is unsure which employees were tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.